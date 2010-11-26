Contract manufacturing gathers pace at Heidelberg

Just one year after launching the new Heidelberg System Manufacturing unit for contract manufacturing, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has already achieved notable success.

In the current financial year 2010/2011, more than 20 external companies - primarily from the energy industry and mechanical engineering sector - have already commissioned Heidelberg with projects of various sizes. The largest single order is from a company in the power electronics industry to whom Heidelberg supplies a variety of electronics boards.



Heidelberg is looking to increase the sales generated by System Manufacturing to EUR 100 million by 2014.