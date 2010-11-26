Electronics Production | November 26, 2010
Rapid recovery of markets for electronic components in 2010
According to the ZVEI Electronic Components and Systems, The German market for electronic components will increase about 24% to just under EUR 15 billion this year, reports the industry association ZVEI Electronic Components and Systems.
For the coming year, counting on a sustained recovery in global economy, a turnover of almost EUR 16 billion (an increase of 6%) is expected. “This means that the crisis is definitely behind us", says Dr. Martin Stark, chairman of the association.
Generally, markets for electronic components will rise more pronounced than the European market in 2010: increase of nearly 30% to USD 453. Europe will grow 25% to almost USD 63 billion. With a growth of 6% (on U.S. dollar basis), the European market will reach sales of almost USD 67 billion next year, thus almost reaching 2007 levels.
The recovery of the markets is aided by the rapidly increasing demand for components in the segments of industrial and automotive electronics. Furthermore, investment activities in developed country has increased too. The increased demand for components for the use of in the segment renewable energies - such as wind and solar energy - contributes in the field of industrial electronics to a strong increase in sales. The significant increase in demand in the Asia / Pacific has also contributed to the market recovery. This region will have the strongest growth figures: up around 33% to USD 239 billion in 2010.
As a result of the economic crisis last year, worldwide production capacity was been reduced. In the meantime, the unexpectedly strong increase in demand for electronic components has caused supply shortages in some areas. The shortage of basic materials – e.g precious metals - and rising energy prices presents an extra burden to the industry. For 2011, the ZVEI expects market growth in the single digit figures. This low growth rate, compared to 2010, is mainly attributed to the slowed development of the global economy and the fact that inventories will be replenished.
