Salcomp transfer of certain businesses to Salcomp Manufacturing

Salcomp has signed an agreement according to which it will sell and transfer R&D, sourcing, production and logistics know-how as well as related business processes to its fully owned subsidiary Salcomp Manufacturing.

Global customer relationship management, sales and marketing, as well as financing of the Business shall remain with Salcomp Plc.



The sale and transfer of the Business supports Salcomp's growth strategy strengthening worldwide market leadership in adapter and charger solutions.



The sale and transfer of the Business will be implemented on 31 December 2010. Salcomp Manufacturing Oy will pay EUR 35 million in cash to Salcomp in connection with the implementation of the sale and transfer of the Business. The

EUR 35 million payment of Salcomp Manufacturing will be financed by a loan in an amount equal to the payment to be granted by Salcomp to Salcomp Manufacturing in connection with the implementation of the sale and transfer of the Business.



When the sale and transfer of the Business is implemented Salcomp will realize a gain of EUR 35 million which will increase distributable funds by the same amount. No deferred tax asset relating to this transaction has been

recorded in the previous financial statements, nor have any tax assets been booked in the third quarter Interim Report of 2010.