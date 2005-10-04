Breakthrough for printable electronics

Lucent Technologies Bell Labs, BASF Future Business GmbH and Printed Systems GmbH are jointly developing the printed electronics technology based on organic semiconductors.

The companies have now come out with a prototype for the technology. The prototype is a ring oscillator, which is an integrated circuit made up of transistors that togeteher can generate defined periodical electrical signals. "The production of the ring oscillator was a significant breakthrough as it showed that the manufacturing process does work," said Dr. Florian Dötz, research scientist at BASF to PCB007.



With this kind of technology integrated circuits can be manufactured much cheaper than with traditional methods.



"We estimate that markets for printed electronics technology may reach a potential of more than ?20bn in the next 7 to 10 years, with more to come," said Dr. Peter Eckerle, project manager at BASF Future Business. "This reflects the wide range of new applications attainable with this innovative and cost-effective technology. Our goal now is to tailor and optimize our process to specific applications, and to develop marketable products together with partners within the next three years", he adds.