Analog Devices wins MEMS microphone patent case

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) ruled decisively against Knowles Electronics and in favour of Analog Devices.

Administrative Law Judge Robert K. Rogers, Jr. concluded that Knowles’ patents were invalid. As a result, Judge Rogers determined that Analog Devices should not be prohibited from importing or selling its microphones.



This ruling followed his March 24th order denying Knowles’ request for temporary relief. Judge Rogers’ two rulings are consistent with the position taken by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which in separate reexaminations, has rejected all of Knowles’ asserted claims as invalid.



“Since bringing our first MEMS microphone products to market in 2008, ADI has maintained our focus on innovation and providing the highest performance MEMS microphones available. Our products are designed for many applications where small size and great sound quality go hand in hand. We are gratified that Judge Rodgers has twice agreed with our position in this matter,” commented Mark Martin, Analog Devices’ Vice President, MEMS/Sensor Technology Group.