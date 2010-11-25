Flextronics adds to Malaysian workforce

EMS-provider Flextronics is looking to add more staff to its Malaysian workforce.

Flextronics currently employs around 15'000 staff at their Malaysian operations in Penang, Selangor and Johor. However, the EMS-provider is looking to add more employees, increasing headcount 10-15% per year, local media indicates.



Headcount growth is said to be accommodated by increased activities in the medical, aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics segments. Therefore, the EMS-provider has partnered with several universities in Malaysia to interest students in working with the company.