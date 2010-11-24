New Europlacer iineo-II arrives at KLH Electronics

KLH Electronics has announced the imminent arrival of a second brand new Europlacer iineo-II pick and place machine.

Having 24 heads, 96 nozzles and capacity for 128 feeders, the machine adds 25,000 CPH to the placement capability at KLH.



This purchase coincides also with a further £100k of new feeder capability bringing the total investment in equipment to £368k this quarter. This will be the sixth high speed pick and place line added to the groups assets in the last 3 years, involving a total investment of £1.6m on new equipment.



Expansion during 2011 will also see the addition of three new fully automatic stencil printers, a board inverter, two further stacker/destacker units.