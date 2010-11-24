'Cool Touch Screen' - quite literally

And there you thought that capacitive screens were the coolest thing on earth, but not in Nokia's little world. Their research centre in Tampere (Finland) has come up with a different version of a cool touch screen.

The research team in Tampere used a 2 by 1.5 metre ice wall for its admittedly rather playful experiment. A near-infrared light source mounted behind the wall, as well as loads of near-infrared cameras (also mounted behind the wall) focus in the front surface of the 'touch screen'. If you now place a hand on the ice, the light will be reflected towards the cameras. A connected PC will establish - through the signals it receives - the size, position and motion of your hand.If you now also bring a projector into play, the fun can start. Imagery can be projected beneath your hand and follow you around.We know, we know! It is not something that makes a lot of practical sense when it comes to mobile phones or other gadgets, but it IS a cool touch screen.