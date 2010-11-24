The Eurotech Group : Good vibrations for new PCB plant

Extract fans in the new Eurotech PCB manufacturing facility in Exmouth have been designed so that no vibration transmits to the PCBs in production. This means high component density boards can be produced to new levels of accuracy and reliability.

The new facility, totalling 35'000 sq ft, is being built as part of a major site redevelopment by Eurotech. It will contain new and improved equipment, including new plating lines and will allow Eurotech to better match the requirements of capability and capacity for future UK, European and worldwide customers.



Eurotech wanted to reduce ambient vibration to an absolute minimum, so called in drives expert David Ede of KLJ Group. He identified that locating all eight fans required in the roof void would maximise their distance from the production machinery and that rubber mountings would reduce transmitted vibration significantly.



"Eurotech takes it carbon footprint seriously, so didn’t want the fans running continuously, but to switch in only when required. This meant we had to start and stop them smoothly, so Direct on Line starting was not acceptable. We looked at several options and decided on fitting each fan with Hyundai variable speed drives supplied by SoftStart UK Ltd, choosing the appropriate size and model in each case", explains David Ede.



Eurotech’s Managing Director Kelvin Leigh takes a long view: "In the current climate the new PCB plant is evidence of our commitment to UK manufacturing and to our customers. We believe this investment will not only improve our technical capabilities but also allow us to improve production flow through our plant. David, KLJ Group, SoftStart UK and Hyundai have shown similar commitment to supporting us."