Rutronik sets up Lighting Solutions Division

Distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH has set up a Lighting Solutions Division. The new Division complements technical product marketing for optoelectronic components at Rutronik.

Rutronik already offers its customers extensive support in the lighting area and as such has been able to establish its position as a cutting-edge provider of innovative lighting solutions. In order to be able to support new distribution customers comprehensively and professionally, Rutronik has now created the Lighting Solutions Division at its headquarters in Ispringen.



This gives customers helpful access to lighting planners and designers, architects and engineers offering technical support in switching to LED technology and on new LED installations. The team is composed of experts in lighting design in all areas of interior and exterior lighting as well as engineers with special knowledge of regulations, light ranges, software, construction work acceptance and building inspection.



“With our new Lighting Solutions Division we are offering a uniquely comprehensive range for the entire light and lighting market that goes far beyond that of a traditional electronics distributor”, explains Markus Krieg, Marketing Director at Rutronik.