IPC: PCB sales back on 2008 level in October 2010

Rigid PCB shipments were up 13.6% while bookings decreased 2.7% in October 2010 from October 2009. Year to date, rigid PCB shipments were up 19.5% and bookings have grown 25.4%.

Compared to the previous month, rigid PCB shipments decreased 14.3% and rigid bookings decreased 21.1%. The book-to-bill ratio for the North American rigid PCB industry in October 2010 fell below parity to 0.98.This image has a zoom-function.Flexible circuit shipments in October 2010 were up 14.7% and bookings grew 25.2% compared to October 2009. Year to date, flexible circuit shipments increased 11.0% and bookings were up 19.4%. Compared to the previous month, flexible circuit shipments decreased 18.6% and flex bookings decreased 10.9%. The North American flexible circuit book-to-bill ratio in October 2010 climbed back to parity at 1.00.This image has a zoom-function.For rigid PCBs and flexible circuits combined, industry shipments in October 2010 increased 13.7% from October 2009, as orders booked decreased 0.8% from October 2009. Year to date, combined industry shipments were up 18.8% and bookings were up 24.9%. Compared to the previous month, combined industry shipments for October 2010 decreased 14.7% and bookings decreased 20.3%. The combined (rigid and flex) industry book-to-bill ratio in October 2010 slipped just under parity at 0.99.This image has a zoom-function.“PCB sales have continued to grow and now are back to about where they were in October 2008, just before the downturn hit the industry in North America,” said IPC President & CEO Denny McGuirk. “The book-to-bill ratio has trended downward in the past five months as the growth in orders has slowed, signaling a plateau in the recovery,” he added.This image has a zoom-function.