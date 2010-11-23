Plexus takes steps against counterfeit parts

Ten years ago, it was pretty easy to spot a counterfeit part. Parts were either in the wrong package or had clearly been remarked. Due to technology advances, it has become increasingly difficult to identify counterfeit parts.

Factors such as reduced inventory levels, end customer volatility, extended lifecycles of end products, and market conditions have further helped to grow the counterfeit market.



In order to protect customers from the liabilities and enterprise risk associated with manufacturing products with counterfeit parts, Plexus has taken a number of steps:



• Created a counterfeit prevention policy

• Locked down all brokers and validate risk before placing an order

• Improved contractual language on POs and customer approval forms

• Updated standard operating procedures and work instructions

• Developed a set of Broker metrics to watch for trends by sector, region and customer



Moving forward, Plexus will provide checklists to assist buyers with assessing the risk of a part, offer validated test houses to ensure the integrity of parts, and a training program to further educate the Plexus community on counterfeit parts prevention.