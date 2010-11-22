Dominik Asam new CFO at Infineon

The Supervisory Board of German chip manufacturer Infineon appointed Dominik Asam (41) as the new Chief Financial Officer. Dominik Asam will take up the role of CFO on January 1st, 2011.

“Infineon needs someone with a business mind and experience at a technology company; someone who has a firm grip on their figures and also a clear understanding of the dynamic semiconductor industry,” said Klaus Wucherer.



“In the extremely dynamic and competitive semiconductor industry, Infineon has consistently oriented its portfolio towards profitable growth,” said Dominik Asam, new CFO of Infineon. “One particular challenge in this very innovative business certainly lies in the effective combination of technical and entrepreneurial competence.”



Dr. Marco Schröter had left the company in August 2010. (evertiq reported).