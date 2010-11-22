Jabil's new facility ready in 1Q/2011

Florida-headquartered EMS-provider Jabil will have a new production facility in China ready for production at the end of 1Q/2011.

The new manufacturing facility for EMS-provider Jabil Circuit, which is currently being build at the sprawling manufacturing complex in Guangzhou (China), will be up and running by March 2011. 25% of the new facility's production capacity will be dedicated to the single-use medical-device market, reports Plastics News.