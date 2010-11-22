CSI Sud Ouest with more investments in 2011

French PCB manufacturer CSI Sud Ouest has been investing in new production equipment over the past 2 year. New investment plans for 2011 will see more capability expansions.

The last equipments to be added to the company's machine park was an ATG flying probes tester, a Burkle vacuum press and Orbotech LDI equipment (one on each plant). "All of these have been made to reinforce the company's position when it comes to the production of small volume, high reliable and high technology products", we were told.



The French PCB manufacturer, based in Toulouse, has been exhibiting at this year's Electronica Fair in Munich too. "We have been exhibiting at the Electronica for the 3rd time. We made a lot of interesting new contacts and we hope these will lead to the expansion of our export business", sales manager Jean Coulaud said.



CSI Sud-Ouest, part of the Cimulec Group for 11 years, has specialised in the production for customers within the Military and Aeronautic industry. The PCB manufacturer currently employs 48 staff.