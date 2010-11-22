BB Electronics increases sales focus in Germany

Anne Sylvest Jensen has been appointed sales manager for Danish EMS-provider BB Electronics, responsible for the German market.

She has 15 years of experience within sales and sourcing from the EMS industry and comes from a position as sales manager at GPV Asia and has before that been employed by SJ Elektronik in Denmark. Ms Sylvest Jensen will be working from an office close to Flensburg.



"We experience that our business concept, which is based on highly integrated top modern factories in Denmark and China with a strong focus on high mix production, has been well received in Germany as well", New Business director Vilhelm N. Laursen explains.



"BB Electronics has served customers with EMS services for more than 35 years. We have customers in Germany and most North European countries and by the employment of Anne we will intensify the dialogue and presence in the German market with a dedicated market focus", the statement concludes.