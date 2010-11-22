ITC confirms MVTec's success in patent dispute

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has rendered a final determination in favour of MVTec Software GmbH, headquartered in Munich (Germany), in the patent dispute raised by Cognex Corporation.

The ITC has confirmed in its final determination that MVTec does not infringe the patents asserted by Cognex and that those patents are invalid. Thus, MVTec's machine vision software HALCON will continue to be sold and imported into the USA.



"MVTec is pleased by the final determination because it protects the investment of our customers. We will continue developing innovative machine vision algorithms for the industry", says Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec's managing director.