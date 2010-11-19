PCB | November 19, 2010
Mentor Graphics bookings up 60%
Mentor Graphics' third quarter was a record on revenue, bookings and product book-to-bill.
Mentor Graphics has announced results for the fiscal third quarter ending October 31, 2010. The company reported revenues of $238.9 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of $.22, and GAAP earnings per share of $.14. "The strength of our third quarter was broad-based with bookings up 60% over the year ago quarter," said Walden C. Rhines, CEO and chairman of Mentor Graphics. "Our strategy of focusing on areas of differentiation rewarded us this quarter with strong growth in emulation, printed circuit board design software, design for test, physical verification and a number of our newer system-oriented products like automotive networking. Our diversification also helped drive the business with over 30% of new customers coming from non-traditional segments. We remain confident that our strategy will continue to drive earnings growth for the company."
During the quarter, the company launched new analysis capability in the FloTHERM thermal analysis tool, which allows designers to easily find and correct bottlenecks in heat flow in a design. The company's embedded software division released Mentor Embedded ReadyStart Platform, a new easy-to-use platform for rapid development of embedded systems, and a version of the Inflexion Platform graphical user interface for the Android) platform. Additionally, the embedded market analyst firm VisionMobile reported that Mentor's Nucleus(R) real-time operating system is the market leader in handsets with over 2.3 billion copies shipped.
"The third quarter was a record on revenue, bookings and product book-to-bill," said Gregory K. Hinckley, president of Mentor Graphics. "Despite some headwinds from currency and product mix, we are confident that this momentum will continue into the fourth quarter. As a result, we are raising guidance."
For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of about $293 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $.46, and GAAP earnings per share of about $.40. For the full fiscal year 2011 ending January 31, 2011 the company sees revenue in the range of $900 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of about $.67, and GAAP earnings per share of approximately $.19.
During the quarter, the company launched new analysis capability in the FloTHERM thermal analysis tool, which allows designers to easily find and correct bottlenecks in heat flow in a design. The company's embedded software division released Mentor Embedded ReadyStart Platform, a new easy-to-use platform for rapid development of embedded systems, and a version of the Inflexion Platform graphical user interface for the Android) platform. Additionally, the embedded market analyst firm VisionMobile reported that Mentor's Nucleus(R) real-time operating system is the market leader in handsets with over 2.3 billion copies shipped.
"The third quarter was a record on revenue, bookings and product book-to-bill," said Gregory K. Hinckley, president of Mentor Graphics. "Despite some headwinds from currency and product mix, we are confident that this momentum will continue into the fourth quarter. As a result, we are raising guidance."
For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of about $293 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of approximately $.46, and GAAP earnings per share of about $.40. For the full fiscal year 2011 ending January 31, 2011 the company sees revenue in the range of $900 million, non-GAAP earnings per share of about $.67, and GAAP earnings per share of approximately $.19.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments