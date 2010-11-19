PMC-Sierra completes acquisition of Wintegra

PMC-Sierra, Inc. has announced it has completed the acquisition of Wintegra, Inc., a provider of highly integrated network processors optimized for mobile backhaul equipment.

In accordance with the terms of the transaction announced on October 21, 2010, PMC-Sierra paid approximately $240 million in cash for the acquisition, less estimated cash and short-term deposits acquired of approximately $26 million at time of closing. Further, up to an additional $60 million of cash consideration may be paid if certain growth and performance milestones are reached by the end of 2011.



The acquisition accelerates PMC-Sierra’s product offering in IP/Ethernet packet-based mobile backhaul equipment and fits strategically with its overall efforts to accelerate the transition of existing communications equipment to converged, packet-centric solutions. Wintegra’s WinPath family of network processors – combined with networking software – is used in 3G/4G base stations, fiber and microwave cell site routers, as well as radio network controllers deployed in mobile networks worldwide. These single-chip solutions enable carriers to increase throughput on their mobile backhaul networks while scaling and migrating to packet-based architectures.



Wintegra has approximately 165 employees located primarily in Ra’anana, Israel, and Austin, Texas.