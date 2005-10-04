PCB Asia Top-25

Klaus Pildal Management has just released its Top-25 ranking for Asian PCB Manufacturers by Operating Profit (EBIT) in 2004.

Please observe that the list is not exhaustive. Most Chinese and Japanese PCB Manufacturers arenot listed and/or do not disclose financial details on their PCB business. Some of them might qualify.Only two European companies would qualify in the 2004 benchmarking: AT&S would squeeze inbetween Career Technology and Unitech with 21.2 mio EUR in FY 2004/05. Aspocomp would rank between Topsearch and FLEXium with 9.6 mio EUR.*) Ibiden's electronics activities account for 52% of sales and 62% of operating profit in FY 2004/05**) Ya Hsin is a major ODMFollow the development of the companies in the continuously updated database, with other important financial details such as sales, net result, cashflow, equity ratio, investment etc. Quarterly results of the companies as well as important EMS providers and OEMs complete the dynamic picture of the industry. Results for the first two quarters of 2005 are already available for most companies.Klaus Pildal Management focuses on assisting management in strategic business development by providing in-depth information and analysis of two business branches: Printed Circuit Board Manufacturing and Flexible Packaging Manufacturing.