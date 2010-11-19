Foxconn teams up with five US suppliers

Hon Hai Precisions, the mother company of Foxconn, has signed several cooperation agreements on IC design, wireless, solar technology and more with a number of US based companies.

Foxconn will work with fab-less company SiBeam on semiconductors, Zenverge on ICs for HD signal transmission, Enovix on rechargeable batteries, Splashtop on remote desktop solutions, and Pancetera on storage management software. These companies are going to provide the technology, while Foxconn will handle the manufacturing.



At the same time, Hon Hai has also teamed up with a number of Silicon Valley based Venture Capitalist firms, according to Dow Jones Newswires.