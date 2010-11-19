Chip equipment book-to-bill dipped below June 2009

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $1.59 billion in orders in October 2010 (three-month average basis) and a book-to-bill ratio of 0.98, according to the October 2010 Book-to-Bill Report published today by SEMI.

A book-to-bill of 0.98 means that $98 worth of orders were received for every $100 of product billed for the month. The three-month average of worldwide bookings in October 2010 was $1.59 billion. The bookings figure is 3.5 percent lower than the final September 2010 level of $1.65 billion, and is 110.7 percent above the $756.3 million in orders posted in October 2009.The three-month average of worldwide billings in October 2010 was $1.62 billion. The billings figure is up 0.7 percent from the final September 2010 level of $1.61 billion, and is 133.7 percent above the October 2009 billings level of $694.1 million."The October book-to-bill ratio dipped below parity for the first time since June 2009 as continued billings strength was accompanied by a hesitation in new orders,” said Stanley T. Myers, president and CEO of SEMI. "The market for new equipment reflects seasonal softening and near-term respite in capital spending in some segments of the industry. However, bookings remain at more than double the figure reported one year ago and above the average figure reported during the 2006-2007 cycle.”The SEMI book-to-bill is a ratio of three-month moving averages of worldwide bookings and billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings and bookings figures are in millions of U.S. Dollars.