Mydata launched Stencil-free<br> solder paste printer

At this year's Productronica trade show in Munich, MYDATA automation will unveil its latest solution for flexible production. The MY500 jet printer is the SMT industry's first stencil-free printer.

The MY500 gets its name from it speed. It uses a patented Jet Printing Technology® to shoot volumes of solder paste at 500 dots per second (1.8 million dots/h).



Because the MY500 Jet Printer needs no stencils, operators can change the print program in a matter of seconds. Furthermore, they can control thevolume of solder paste deposits for each pad - an 'on-demand' benefit that is not possible with conventional screen printers. To develop the jet

printing technology, MYDATA teamed up with leading solder paste suppliers, including NIHON ALMIT Co.,Ltd. and Senju Metal Industry Co., Ltd.



According to MYDATA CEO Mårten Lundberg, the MY500 is without a doubt the most important innovation in the company's 20-year history. "Since 1986, when MYDATA first launched its pick-and-place machine, we've always placed a strong emphasis on R&D. The MY500 is the result of a lot of hard work and research into how to make the SMT process more flexible and therefore

more efficient. It is both the answer to an industry demand today and a necessity for a future in which new technology will call for an increased freedom in pcb design."



The stimulus for the development of the new printer came after a customer asked a MYDATA salesman if the company could find a way to reduce the number of errors coming from his screen printer. Now, almost seven years later, MYDATA will present its answer at Productronica, between November 15 - 18, 2005. The company will have four jet printers on display and will host a series of demonstrations showcasing the product's features and benefits.

