Verigy and LTX-Credence to Merge

Verigy and LTX-Credence Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement that would create a semiconductor test company with the scale and presence to provide comprehensive solutions to customers across most major semiconductor market segments.

The combined company, to be called Verigy, will feature a portfolio of semiconductor test systems consisting of innovative and cost-optimized test platforms that address the broad, divergent requirements of the wireless, graphics, computing, automotive, industrial, and entertainment markets.



With an expanded product portfolio, strong share position in target segments and large support network through a direct support team and key strategic partners such as Spirox in Taiwan and China, the new Verigy expects to be well-positioned to deliver significant value to customers, shareholders and employees. By combining two of the industry's most highly skilled and experienced R&D teams under a common focus and direction, Verigy anticipates creating a stronger, more competitive innovator of test cell solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to meet time-to-market and cost-of-test demands.



Verigy president and COO, Jorge Titinger, and LTX-Credence president and CEO, David Tacelli, will serve as co-CEOs of the new company, which will be headquartered in Singapore with U.S. headquarters in Cupertino, California. Verigy chairman and CEO, Keith Barnes, will continue as the chairman of the board of directors, which will be comprised of 12 members, seven designated by Verigy and five by LTX-Credence. Furthermore, to facilitate the leadership change, Keith Barnes will transition from Verigy CEO to Verigy chairman of the board of directors as of Dec. 31, 2010, and Jorge Titinger will be promoted to Verigy CEO and president.