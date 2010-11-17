Orpro Vision with mass production for AOI

Orpro Vision has expanded production capacities significantly for its AOI systems.

This expansion will enable Orpro Vision to support the increase in demand for post-paste and post-soldering devices as they move into mass production. This is another major step to consolidate the company’s activities In Europe, in the Americas and, very soon, in Asia.



Since its foundation almost 2 years ago, Orpro Vision already established some important milestones such as the creation of the German and the American headquarters and the consolidation of the related markets, the potential of the R&D department with a high financial investment and new skilled engineers, and the enlargement of the sales force by the appointment of new Regional Sales Managers.



Roberto Gatti, General Manager of Orpro Vision, declared: "I am very pleased to see these systems moving into mass delivery. Many customers have bought several different machines from the same product line, we could say that all sales are equally divided across our full line of AOI solutions that are available to the market. Symbion S36’s proven 3D inspection for post-soldered boards, Symbion P36’s true off-line programming and easy Gerber import, Vantage S22’s best price/performance ratio are the key features that won our costumers.”