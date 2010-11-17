Kitron lays off in Sweden

Kitron is planning to reorganise its Swedish operations to increase its competitiveness and improve profitability. This involves transfer of production to lower cost countries and to optimise the production between the operating units in Sweden.

Furthermore the intention is to merge the Swedish legal entities and to centralise all the administration to Jönköping in order to reduce indirect costs.



The reorganisation will primarily affect the operation in Karlskoga. The Karlskoga operation will be downsized to a manufacturing site for defence customers and a customer interface for our entities in Lithuania and China within the medical segment.



The Karlskoga operation will maintain competence to provide technical services to its customers. As a result of this plan it is estimated that 55 employees will leave the company. Notices will be issued this week and negotiations with the unions will start as soon as possible.