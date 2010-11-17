White iPhone4 conversion kits – A teen cannot wait

A 17-year-old from New York has made the world of Apple iPhone4 enthusiasts a little whiter. So it would seem. But he could end up in all sorts of trouble too.

6 months ago Fei Lam was able to get in contact with EMS-provider Foxconn, which – as we all know – churns out Apple's 'Wunder-Gadets' in droves. "I knew a guy from a few years back that had somewhat of a relationship with folks in Foxconn," The Observer cites Fei Lam in an article in saying.



He set out to create a website and started selling conversion kits that would turn your regular iPhone4 into their white twins (White iPhone4's will be officially released sometime early next year.) And he has been quite successful at it, coming to that.



Whether or not Apple will take legal action against the 17-year-old remains to be seen. Until then, you can stop waiting for spring 2011 and prance around with a white iPhone already before Christmas.