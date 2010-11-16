IPTE FA with good results for 3Q

IPTE Factory Automation (FA) has started as a fully independent business after the spin-off from IPTE NV in March 2010. About a year after the separation, Hubert Baren, Managing Director of IPTE FA, can reveal a quite positive interim result.

He outlined, "To date, for all quarters of the year 2010 we are about 12% over the planned target for the group. The business trend is very favorable with the new set-up of the enterprise and we are looking to the future pretty optimistically".



Especially beneficial is the situation in the European countries, though not including Germany. "In these countries demand has climbed steeply whereas business in Germany is still on the cautious side", Mr. Baren says. The order inflow of the last few quarters mainly stems from the automotive industry which is now in an upturn. A smaller share comes from the consumer-electronics market.



"In the other industry segments that our customers are covering, the intense trend towards China has become apparent through the advancing move of production sites. Especially the demand for manufacturing equipment for the solar industry (photo-voltaic) has been drastically minimized due to a reduction in state funding for this technology in Europe".



"In regard to the signs of a further progressing economy we are heading optimistically into the year 2011. Based on our company’s more than 15 years' profound and highly recognized experience in industrial automation of all kinds we are further developing our proven and well-known solutions and services in order to offer our customers ever more value. So we can continue to successfully serve our global customers with extremely efficient automation solutions", Mr. Baren closes his outlook.