Accelonix surface mount division partners with MyAutomation

Accelonix UK Limited, a distribution company in the UK and Ireland, has partnered with PCB handling company MyAutomation.

Chris Halliwell, Business Manager for Accelonix SMT Division: “We are extremely pleased to form this partnership with MyAutomtion. Our SMT Division will now be able to bring customers in the UK and Ireland these significant product groups, manufactured by an engineering department which uses only the most advanced tools for development and 3D design. Every system they design has been trialed in order to monitor its entire working cycle, with ongoing system development and future upgrades made available.”



MyAutomation’s European Sales Manager, Marco Boldrin: “Our distribution channel is fundamental in guaranteeing our quality requirements for service and support. Accelonix match their impressive product line with a highly- regarded reputation for the supply of leading-edge technology, engineering advantages, excellent service and support and a drive to exceed expectations - and that is why they are the perfect fit. We are delighted to have their support in bringing product solutions that are proven in other territories to the UK and Irish marketplace.”