Electronics Production | November 16, 2010
Adversary actions filed in MPC bankruptcy
In early November 2008, MPC filed a petition for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US Bankruptcy Court (District of Delaware). CFO Curtis Akey makes problems with manufacturing partner Flextronics partially responsible for the bankruptcy.
The acquisition and subsequent integration of Gateway, as well as problems with its manufacturing partner - EMS-provider Flextronics - had contributed to the extensive losses. Now, over 180 adversary actions were filed in the MPC Computers bankruptcy.
Background on MPC's bankruptcy
MPC-Pro, LLC acquired Gateway in October of 2007 and 6 months after the acquisition, the company decided to cease its own manufacturing operations in Tennessee (USA). The chosen manufacturing partner was EMS-provider Flextronics; the chosen manufacturing location was Juarez (Mexico). Both companies signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement (MSA) on April 14, 2008. (Regarding the procurement, supply chain management, manufacturing, assembly & testing)
"Pursuant to the MSA, Flextronics agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to adhere to a timeline associated with the manufacturing operations at its facility in Juarez, Mexico. The MSA also contemplates that certain cost reduction targets will be achieved", Curtis Akey (CFO of MPC Corporation since January 1, 2007) states in its Declaration in support of debtors' Chapter 11 petitions and First Day Motions.
Ramp up at Flextronics' facility was slower than planned and with limited production. On October 28, 2008, the EMS-provider 'notified the debtors that it does not intend to continue to supply product or services under the MSA', the statement from Mr Akey continues.
Background on MPC's bankruptcy
MPC-Pro, LLC acquired Gateway in October of 2007 and 6 months after the acquisition, the company decided to cease its own manufacturing operations in Tennessee (USA). The chosen manufacturing partner was EMS-provider Flextronics; the chosen manufacturing location was Juarez (Mexico). Both companies signed a Manufacturing Service Agreement (MSA) on April 14, 2008. (Regarding the procurement, supply chain management, manufacturing, assembly & testing)
"Pursuant to the MSA, Flextronics agreed to use commercially reasonable efforts to adhere to a timeline associated with the manufacturing operations at its facility in Juarez, Mexico. The MSA also contemplates that certain cost reduction targets will be achieved", Curtis Akey (CFO of MPC Corporation since January 1, 2007) states in its Declaration in support of debtors' Chapter 11 petitions and First Day Motions.
Ramp up at Flextronics' facility was slower than planned and with limited production. On October 28, 2008, the EMS-provider 'notified the debtors that it does not intend to continue to supply product or services under the MSA', the statement from Mr Akey continues.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments