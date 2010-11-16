Elgris signs reseller agreement with Seica

Elgris Technologies and Seica S.p.A have signed a Reseller Agreement. The agreement will enable Seica to distribute Elgris E-studio For Test product with Seica's systems via its global sales operation.

Commenting on the announcement, Antonio Grassino, President of Seica S.p.A., said: "Our customers have asked us to add intelligent Schematic Generation capability to the Flying Probe products we offer. In order to meet this request for added-value test and repair, we are very pleased to collaborate with Elgris Technologies in offering an integrated solution. We looked at all the major players and opted to distribute the Elgris 'Estudio For Test' product as it had the functionality we required, was priced competitively and integrated well with our own solutions."



Igor Luvishis, Elgris Technologies President, says - "We are delighted that Seica S.p.A has been selected to be the Reseller of our tools. The combination of our powerful product "E-studio For Test" with Seica's innovative Flying Probe system creates a compelling solution for companies looking for a cost-effective PCB test strategy and reverse-engineering flows. Customers will gain by getting access to intelligent PCB schematics generated from Seica produced netlists and presented in multiple CAD formats".