Turck Delémont invests in Siplace equipment

Turck Delémont is investing in two Siplace machines from the successful X-Series to get ready for the rising order volume at its location in Delémont, Switzerland.

The Swiss subsidiary of sensor technology manufacturer Turck GmbH, which produces sensors for automotive, medical and industrial applications, has also established itself as a contract manufacturer of sophisticated modules. It focuses on the design and high-mix/low-volume production of electronic modules which are then sealed or encased in die-cast enclosures.Previously predominantly active as the Swiss production location for the company’s own Turck sensors, Turck Delémont is using its investment in two Siplace X-Series placement machines to prepare itself for external clients’ rising demand for special design and manufacturing services. The EMS and ODM business, which is being handled via Turck Duotec, has become a second foothold in recent years and strengthened the company’s excellent international reputation as a specialist for encased electronic modules.from left to right: Markus Born, Director Sales Turck Delémont,Erich Harlacher, Sales Manager Hilpert und Stephan Kohler, Production-Manager Electronics Turck Delémont.What made the difference in the selection of Siplace equipment were the Siplace X2’s flexibility and the placement accuracy. For the evaluation process, Swiss Siplace partner Hilpert Electronics optimized an entire week’s production for the client and demonstrated the extreme accuracy and process reliability of the Siplace placement machines. And with ability to set up the next job while the current one is still running, all customer orders can be processed just-in-time in addition to the regular weekly production.Turck Delémont selected an extremely flexible SMT line configuration with two Siplace X2 placement machines. The first Siplace X2 with two Siplace CP20 SpeedStar heads handles the highly efficient placement of standard components up to the latest generation of super-small 01005 components. The second Siplace X2, which is configured with a Siplace 12-segment Collect & Place head and the highly flexible Collect & Place TwinHead, provides the required flexibility for large components, connectors and odd shapes."With our lot sizes, our miniaturized modules and our subsequent extrusion-coating technologies, we do more than place great demands on our machines – getting competent support from the equipment manufacturer is at least equally important. We don’t want to be forced to test our quality as we go along, but have stable processes from the start, and that extends far beyond the actual machine. The Siplace team and its Swiss partner Hilpert Electronics provide exemplary products and services in this field", says Stephan Kohler, the production manager in charge of electronics in Delémont.