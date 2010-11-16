Radiometrix with channel partnership for India

UK-based low power radio solutions provider Radiometrix is taking steps to strengthen its position within the emerging Indian market, by collaborating with distribution firm APC Technologies.

Located in Gurgaon, close to New Delhi, APC Technologies specialises in the RF and microwave supply chain activities. It serves the industrial, wireless infrastructure, avionics, broadcast, defence and medical sectors, acting as a source for radio modules, passive components, analogue/mixed signal semiconductors, microwave generators, power amplifiers and GPS units.



According to Ken Kangeyan, Managing Director of Radiometrix: "India is rapidly climbing up the world order and establishing itself as an economic super power. The rate at which its industrial base is developing means that it must rely on advanced technology. We are very pleased to be working with APC” he continues “and are confident they will play a major part in expanding the global reach of the Radiometrix brand."



"The team is excited at the prospect of representing Radiometrix in India. Its product range is a great addition to our line card. We are keen to ensure the company benefits fully from the sales network we have built up and our knowledge of the local market", states Ranu Bhatnagar, Chief Executive of APC Technologies.