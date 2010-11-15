BlackBerry to claim top spot in smartphone market in 2015

In a new report from ABI Research, global smartphone shipments to mobile business customers are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15%. The mobile business customer smartphone installed base will exceed 30% worldwide.

But behind these numbers will be a hyper-competitive marketplace defined by the operating system. According to enterprise practice director Dan Shey: "With the iPhone and now Android, business customers simply have more choices. While each region will have a different set of competitive dynamics, within a few years regional installed base market shares of 50%+ will be a thing of the past."



Relevant worldwide and regional installed base statistics from the analysis include:



North America: BlackBerry will maintain its leadership position but Apple and Android will gain a solid presence. If Verizon launches the iPhone, iOS market share will grow even more.



Western Europe: Android’s share will grow the most as Windows’ share slips.



Latin America: Installed base share will shift from a customer base using mainly Windows to one shared nearly equally by Windows, Symbian and BlackBerry.



Asia Pacific: Symbian’s market share will drop significantly but Symbian will still maintain its lead; Android will reach the number two position.



Dan Shey adds: "Security, applications and device management capabilities will be key determinants of success for each platform – but not necessarily in that order."