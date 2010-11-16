Videoton: Törökszentmikós site with satisfied customers

"In spite of the crisis we may see a continuous extension in VT Informatics, the Videoton subsidiary dealing with sheet metal processing as well as mechanical and electrical assembly in two sites", the Hungarian EMS-provider states.

The company produces, among others, cut and bent components as well as pre-assembled units in medium and large volume for the automotive industry in its Törökszentmiklós (Hungary) site.



Johnson Controls (JCI), being the partner of Videoton since 2006, appointed VT Informatics to supply them with large series automotive components, more complex than ever before. Part of these stamped parts applied in car seats will also be welded in Törökszentmiklós. Due to the new projects, following the JCI factory in Mezőlak (Hungary), the Videoton company started a co-operation also with the site located in Siemianowice (Poland) and is in negotiation with further JCI subsidiaries.



The Törökszentmiklós site won the production of a sizeable volume of components from a division of the Siemens group. The necessary tooling was designed and made by Videoton's own tool shop.