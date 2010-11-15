Electronics Production | November 15, 2010
Innokas' Rakvere plant expansion open for business
The expansion of Innokas Medical's plant in Rakvere (Estonia), had an opening party on November 4th. The new facilities have already been taken into use; equipment and machinery are being installed and tested, and the staff are trained for the ramp-up of new processes.
The Rakvere plant was established in 2006 for assembly of electronic components. This past spring Innokas Medical established an own subsidiary, Innokas Medical Estonia Ou, to carry on and develop operations in Estonia. The plant expansion and investments in machinery and equipment mark the beginning of the new company's operation.
"The old plant covered 400 square meters. This expansion brought an additional 1000 square meters. The new facilities contain a fully automated PCB assembly and handling line. There is also more assembly space," says Managing Director Jouni Ihme.
The newly established company will expand Innokas Medical's manufacturing in Estonia from assembly of electronic components to management of higher level assemblies. Overall logistics and purchasing functions in Estonia and the neighboring areas are also under development.
"The strategic goal of these measures is to be able to offer our customers even more refined medical equipment from the Estonian plant, also," says Jouni Ihme.
Innokas Medical's long-term cooperation with local operators continues. According to Ihme, it is the best way to develop the production process. Innokas Medical currently employs 30 people in Rakvere; this number will grow as a result of the new investments.
"The old plant covered 400 square meters. This expansion brought an additional 1000 square meters. The new facilities contain a fully automated PCB assembly and handling line. There is also more assembly space," says Managing Director Jouni Ihme.
The newly established company will expand Innokas Medical's manufacturing in Estonia from assembly of electronic components to management of higher level assemblies. Overall logistics and purchasing functions in Estonia and the neighboring areas are also under development.
"The strategic goal of these measures is to be able to offer our customers even more refined medical equipment from the Estonian plant, also," says Jouni Ihme.
Innokas Medical's long-term cooperation with local operators continues. According to Ihme, it is the best way to develop the production process. Innokas Medical currently employs 30 people in Rakvere; this number will grow as a result of the new investments.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments