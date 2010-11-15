Innokas' Rakvere plant expansion open for business

The expansion of Innokas Medical's plant in Rakvere (Estonia), had an opening party on November 4th. The new facilities have already been taken into use; equipment and machinery are being installed and tested, and the staff are trained for the ramp-up of new processes.

The Rakvere plant was established in 2006 for assembly of electronic components. This past spring Innokas Medical established an own subsidiary, Innokas Medical Estonia Ou, to carry on and develop operations in Estonia. The plant expansion and investments in machinery and equipment mark the beginning of the new company's operation.



"The old plant covered 400 square meters. This expansion brought an additional 1000 square meters. The new facilities contain a fully automated PCB assembly and handling line. There is also more assembly space," says Managing Director Jouni Ihme.



The newly established company will expand Innokas Medical's manufacturing in Estonia from assembly of electronic components to management of higher level assemblies. Overall logistics and purchasing functions in Estonia and the neighboring areas are also under development.



"The strategic goal of these measures is to be able to offer our customers even more refined medical equipment from the Estonian plant, also," says Jouni Ihme.



Innokas Medical's long-term cooperation with local operators continues. According to Ihme, it is the best way to develop the production process. Innokas Medical currently employs 30 people in Rakvere; this number will grow as a result of the new investments.