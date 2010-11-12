TSMC to invest $1 bn in Europe next year

TSMC plans to invest 1 billion US dollar in Europe during next year, President of European operation Maria Marced told media.

TSMC will have a total of 5.9billion US dollar in 2011," Marced said. The investment represents a continuing growth in the importance of Europe to TSMC's operations. She claims Europe is bringing innovation and becoming special, New Electronics reported.



Electronics Weekly reported that the company has hired 10.000 new people this year bringing the total head count to 35.000.