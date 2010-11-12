Electronics Production | November 12, 2010
EU agree to drop list of priority substances
Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have agreed to drop demands for a list of priority substances for new restrictions under the RoHS Directive.
IPC - Association Connecting Electronics Industries has vehemently opposed the creation of such a list, calling for science to be the basis of all future RoHS revisions.
"We are extremely pleased by this recent news," says IPC President Dennis McGuirk. "European lawmakers have acknowledged calls by IPC and others for a scientifically based Directive."
The list of four substances for priority assessment, also identified as substancesof very high concern under REACH, was originally proposed by the EU Commission. In June, the Parliament's Environment Committee voted to drastically expand the list to include almost 40 substances. These substances included brominated flame retardants (BFRs), such as Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBPA), the most common flame retardant used in printed boards, despite the fact that TBBPA was found to be safe for human health and the environment by both the World Health Organization and the European Commission Scientific Committee on Health and Environmental Risks (SCHER).
"Specifically mentioning entire classes of substances in a priority list would unfairly stigmatize them as being harmful to human health and the environment without a sound scientific basis," explains McGuirk. During the final trialogue meeting, EU Council, Commission and Parliament representatives agreed to mention the four priority substances originally proposed by the Commission in a non-binding recital and not specifically mention BFRs. "IPC is a small player in the worldwide political stage and this is a huge success for our industry," McGuirk adds.
MEPs also dropped their demand for a revised RoHS Directive to contain a ban on nanosilver. In a compromise with member states, MEPs opted for the mention of a future "priority review" of nanosilver. The EU Council, Commission and MEPs also reached a compromise on the open-scope issue agreeing that all products will be covered eight years after the Directive enters into force.
The Belgian presidency is expected to meet with member states and reach an agreement by the week's end. Belgium currently holds the rotating EU Presidency and is responsible for chairing the EU Council.
"We are extremely pleased by this recent news," says IPC President Dennis McGuirk. "European lawmakers have acknowledged calls by IPC and others for a scientifically based Directive."
The list of four substances for priority assessment, also identified as substancesof very high concern under REACH, was originally proposed by the EU Commission. In June, the Parliament's Environment Committee voted to drastically expand the list to include almost 40 substances. These substances included brominated flame retardants (BFRs), such as Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBPA), the most common flame retardant used in printed boards, despite the fact that TBBPA was found to be safe for human health and the environment by both the World Health Organization and the European Commission Scientific Committee on Health and Environmental Risks (SCHER).
"Specifically mentioning entire classes of substances in a priority list would unfairly stigmatize them as being harmful to human health and the environment without a sound scientific basis," explains McGuirk. During the final trialogue meeting, EU Council, Commission and Parliament representatives agreed to mention the four priority substances originally proposed by the Commission in a non-binding recital and not specifically mention BFRs. "IPC is a small player in the worldwide political stage and this is a huge success for our industry," McGuirk adds.
MEPs also dropped their demand for a revised RoHS Directive to contain a ban on nanosilver. In a compromise with member states, MEPs opted for the mention of a future "priority review" of nanosilver. The EU Council, Commission and MEPs also reached a compromise on the open-scope issue agreeing that all products will be covered eight years after the Directive enters into force.
The Belgian presidency is expected to meet with member states and reach an agreement by the week's end. Belgium currently holds the rotating EU Presidency and is responsible for chairing the EU Council.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments