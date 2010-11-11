Sanmina-SCI still sees some component shortages

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI said that the company still have some component shortages.

The company also pointed out that some of their customers have a lot of inventory in the pipeline. This is one of the other reasons that is causing some of the slowdown in the near term.



According to Sanmina-SCI they still have some component shortages and still expect to lead some sales under table and of this first quarter fiscal year 2011.



Again it's still very hard to predict future economy, but based on our customer forecast and other inputs that we get from our customers on daily basis, we expect to see good growth for fiscal year 2011