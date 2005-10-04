Majority in favor for<br> Deca-BDE RoHS exemption

According to pcdandm.com the European Union's Council of Ministers has voted on the draft commission proposal to exempt Deca-BDE from the RoHS Directive.

A majority of the votes was in favor of exempting Deca-BDE from the RoHS directive. Only 20% of the votes were oppesed.



The commission now has to make a decision which the industry expects in October.