Orbotech: Sales of PCB equipment better then expected

In the printed circuit board industry, continuing strong demand for sophisticated consumer electronic devices, primarily smart phones and other hand held devices, has led to a shortage in high-end PCBs.

This has resulted in better-than-expected orders in the third quarter for the company's PCB inspection and production solutions.



Sales of equipment to the PCB industry were $42.4 million in the third quarter of 2010, compared to $41.4 million in the second quarter of 2010, and $20.3 million in the third quarter of 2009.