TTI to launch connector assembly in Germany

Connector maker TTI has made a significant investment in equipment and people at its facility in Munich, according to DistiBlog.

The European facility has been based on a similar operation at TTI's headquarter in Texas, DistiBlog reported. It will mainly focusing on quick turnround and assemble to customer's specifications.



DistiBlog also pointed out that TTI's new connector assembly unit initially will be focusing on Amphenol's MIL-DTL38999 series I and III as well as SJT circular connectors.