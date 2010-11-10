JJS Electronics adds new technology

UK based contract manufacturing specialist, JJS Electronics Ltd., has adopted DEK’s new ProActiv technology at its production facilities in Lutterworth, UK.

This is the latest part of a large-scale, seven-figure investment programme that has seen it enhance its production facilities in the UK and Czech Republic.



In addition to adding new production, engineering and development specialists, state-of-the-art equipment for screen printing, pick & place and smt reflow has been installed along with the latest optical inspection and flying probe technologies. According to DEK, ProActiv technology is a breakthrough process technology for the challenges of miniaturisation, ProActiv rewrites the area ratio rules that limit conventional printing with smaller stencil apertures.