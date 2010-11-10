NXP sees no major mid-term consolidations

Dutch semiconductor maker NXP CEO Rick Clemmer thinks no major consolidations in the semiconductor industry would be made in the mid-term.

Clemmer told this during a panel discussion at the on-going Electronica show in Münich. He said most major companies are focused on organic growth as they emerge from recession. He did not mention any budget for acquisitions but he said that he could spend a few hundred million US dollars every other year.



Clemmer sees the overall semiconductor market growing 6-8 percent next year. NXP's high performance mixed signal unit, which makes 70 percent of its revenue, is estimated to grow up to 3 percentage points faster than the market.