Ericsson place order<br>with Solectron Romania

Solectron last week started a new production line for Ericsson's next generation of Engine Access Ramp (EAR).

Solectron, a provider of electronics manufacturing and integrated supply chain services, has started new line for production of telecom equipment at its plant in Timisoara, Romania.



Ericsson is the first customer to place its production at the line. Ericsson will place its production of EAR at the plant.EAR is a technology that gives a wire line operator the ability to upgrade its existing access networks step by step.



The Solectron plant currently has over 15 important customers on the telecommunications market, and with the new line, the plant will bring up to four more.



Solectron Romania estimates a 10-15% increase in turnover for the next fiscal year. Solectron Romania had 55 million euros in turnover last year and 3000 employees. The new line will generate 120 jobs.



The potential clients for this the EAR product would be fixed telephony operators, cable operators, hotels, etc. Ericsson Romania will focus on continuing the growth of the company's market share and of the number of employees.