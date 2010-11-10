Improved revenue and operating profit at Kitron

Kitron's revenue amounted to NOK 351.9 million in the third quarter of 2010, a 4.8 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

EBIT were NOK 11.2 million (NOK 7.7 million), a 1.0 percentage point increase compared with same period last year. The profit before tax and discontinued operations was NOK 7.8 million (NOK 3.0 million) which reflects a margin of 2.2 per cent (0.9 per cent). Cash flow from operations was negative by NOK -39.8 million (NOK 11.0 million). The order intake was NOK 334.0 million and the order backlog was NOK 848.2 million, a decrease of 11.3 and an increase of 9.0 per cent respectively.



Order development



The order intake decreased by 11.3 per cent to NOK 334.0 million (NOK 376.6 million). The order backlog at the end of the third quarter was NOK 848.2 million (NOK 778.2 million).



Revenue



Revenue increased by 4.8 per cent to NOK 351.9 million (NOK 335.7 million).



Operating profit



EBITDA and EBIT were NOK 19.3 million (NOK 16.0 million) and NOK 11.2 million (NOK 7.7 million) respectively.



Profit before tax and discontinued operations



Profit before tax and discontinued operations amounted to NOK 7.8 million (NOK 3.0 million), which reflects a margin of 2.2 per cent (0.9 per cent).



Cash flow



Cash flow from operations in the third quarter was negative by NOK -39.8 million (NOK 11.0 million) due to working capital changes.