Electronics Production | November 10, 2010
Price Pressure on NAND Flash Makers
According to DRAMeXchange, some NAND Flash vendors can partially ease the price pressure from the weaker demand for memory card and UFD in retail market.
However, different vendors have different pricing strategies in 3Q10 according to their individual product mix and customer mix respectively. Therefore, the 3Q10 sales of different branded NAND Flash makers demonstrated mildly up or down conditions respectively. Nevertheless, 3Q10 sales ranking of branded NAND Flash vendor are quite the same as the circumstance in 2Q10.
Overall branded NAND Flash 3Q10 quarterly bit shipment growth is about 17% QoQ while ASP declined about 9% QoQ since some vendors adopted the aggressively price-cut promotion to stimulate the demand from memory card & UFD customers. As a result, 3Q10 branded NAND Flash vendors recorded US$5.1bn revenue, up 6.9% QoQ compared with US$4.76bn in 2Q10.
From the 3Q10 branded NAND Flash vendors market share perspective, Samsung remains its leadership with 39.7% market share and US$2.029bn revenue while Toshiba tapped in No.2 with 35.7% market share and US$1.821bn revenue. Micron ranked in 3rd place with 10.2% market share and US$522M sales, followed by Hynix with US$478M sales. Intel grabbed in No.5 with US$256M revenue.
3Q10 Operation Analysis of branded NAND Flash makers
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Benefited from the OEM orders from smart phone and tablet PC related system product customers, Samsung can ease the price decline pressure from the weaker procurement demand for memory card & UFD in retail market. 3Q10 quarterly bit shipment growth recorded in about 10% QoQ while ASP declined about 5% QoQ, resulted in the 5.2% QoQ revenue growth in US$2.029 bn revenue in 3Q10 and 39.7% market share. Although Samsung expect the embedded product order from some system product customers will still sustain in 4Q10 and result in about 20% QoQ bit shipment growth, however ASP will likely decline about 15% QoQ. Hence, Samsung will continue raising 2xnm portion to strengthen the low-cost advantage as well as the product & customer mix adjustment (i.e. white-brand memory card , UFD PCBA, MCP, Movi-NAND & SSD etc.) to penetrate into more marketing channels.
Toshiba
Toshiba can sustain the bit shipment growth in 3Q10 from the help of some memory card strategic partners and stable OEM orders from some system product customers. Toshiba’s ASP moderately declined and bit shipment significantly grew in 3Q10 so that 3Q10 quarterly revenue increased 15.3% QoQ to US$1.821bn while market share is 35.7%. In addition to the higher output portion of 32nm node technology achieved in 3Q10, Toshiba will also boost the output portion of 24nm node technology and TLC products to strengthen the low-cost competitiveness as well as expand capacity from the jv. fabs with SanDisk. Toshiba will also continue on the product mix adjustment (i.e. white-brand memory card, MCP, eMMC & SSD) and the increase in the customer portion of system products to diversify the business scope.
Micron Technology Inc. /Intel Corporation
Influenced by the delayed delivery from some customers, Micron quarterly bit shipment growth slightly decline about 7% QoQ. However, quarterly ASP slightly decline about 3% QoQ while revenue declined about 8.6% QoQ to US$522M benefited from the owned distribution channel--Lexar and stable OEM orders from system product customers. 3Q10 market share recorded in 10.2%. Micron has completed the acquisition for Numonyx in May and will aggressively raise the embedded memory business exposure in smartphone and tablet PC. Also with the mass production plan of the new 300mm JV fabs in Singapore, output will be also pulled up quarter by quarter in 2011. In 4Q10 Micron will also enhance the output from 25nm node technology and turn it as the mainstream node products at the purpose of low-cost advantage strengthen. Impacted by weaker demand from end customer and price-cut promotion, Intel 3Q10 ASP significantly declined and bit shipment slightly grew while 3Q10 revenue declined about 15.3% QoQ to US$256M. 3Q10 market share records in 5%. Intel will also raise the output portion from 25nm node technology to enhance the low-cost competitiveness, and boost the sales portion of SSD to ease the price pressure.
Hynix Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Since 3Q10 end customer demand is weaker than expected, 3Q10 ASP sharply decline about 23% QoQ but bit shipment growth increases about 42% QoQ at the effort of price-cut promotion. Also benefited from the Korean Won depreciation, 3Q10 revenue grows 21.4% QoQ to US$478M. Hynix records 9.4% market share in 3Q10. Also, the progress of output portion from 32nm nodes is also faster than original expectation and result in the ease of impact on profitability from price pressure. 4Q10 Hynix will try to raise the exposure in system product customers to broaden distribution channels and boost the output portion of 26nm node products to strengthen the low-cost advantage. Hynix expect 4Q10 supply bit growth will continue grow about 15% QoQ since Hynix already sharply lowered the price to end customer in 3Q10 and ASP is expected to decline about 10% QoQ in 4Q10.
Overall branded NAND Flash 3Q10 quarterly bit shipment growth is about 17% QoQ while ASP declined about 9% QoQ since some vendors adopted the aggressively price-cut promotion to stimulate the demand from memory card & UFD customers. As a result, 3Q10 branded NAND Flash vendors recorded US$5.1bn revenue, up 6.9% QoQ compared with US$4.76bn in 2Q10.
From the 3Q10 branded NAND Flash vendors market share perspective, Samsung remains its leadership with 39.7% market share and US$2.029bn revenue while Toshiba tapped in No.2 with 35.7% market share and US$1.821bn revenue. Micron ranked in 3rd place with 10.2% market share and US$522M sales, followed by Hynix with US$478M sales. Intel grabbed in No.5 with US$256M revenue.
3Q10 Operation Analysis of branded NAND Flash makers
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Benefited from the OEM orders from smart phone and tablet PC related system product customers, Samsung can ease the price decline pressure from the weaker procurement demand for memory card & UFD in retail market. 3Q10 quarterly bit shipment growth recorded in about 10% QoQ while ASP declined about 5% QoQ, resulted in the 5.2% QoQ revenue growth in US$2.029 bn revenue in 3Q10 and 39.7% market share. Although Samsung expect the embedded product order from some system product customers will still sustain in 4Q10 and result in about 20% QoQ bit shipment growth, however ASP will likely decline about 15% QoQ. Hence, Samsung will continue raising 2xnm portion to strengthen the low-cost advantage as well as the product & customer mix adjustment (i.e. white-brand memory card , UFD PCBA, MCP, Movi-NAND & SSD etc.) to penetrate into more marketing channels.
Toshiba
Toshiba can sustain the bit shipment growth in 3Q10 from the help of some memory card strategic partners and stable OEM orders from some system product customers. Toshiba’s ASP moderately declined and bit shipment significantly grew in 3Q10 so that 3Q10 quarterly revenue increased 15.3% QoQ to US$1.821bn while market share is 35.7%. In addition to the higher output portion of 32nm node technology achieved in 3Q10, Toshiba will also boost the output portion of 24nm node technology and TLC products to strengthen the low-cost competitiveness as well as expand capacity from the jv. fabs with SanDisk. Toshiba will also continue on the product mix adjustment (i.e. white-brand memory card, MCP, eMMC & SSD) and the increase in the customer portion of system products to diversify the business scope.
Micron Technology Inc. /Intel Corporation
Influenced by the delayed delivery from some customers, Micron quarterly bit shipment growth slightly decline about 7% QoQ. However, quarterly ASP slightly decline about 3% QoQ while revenue declined about 8.6% QoQ to US$522M benefited from the owned distribution channel--Lexar and stable OEM orders from system product customers. 3Q10 market share recorded in 10.2%. Micron has completed the acquisition for Numonyx in May and will aggressively raise the embedded memory business exposure in smartphone and tablet PC. Also with the mass production plan of the new 300mm JV fabs in Singapore, output will be also pulled up quarter by quarter in 2011. In 4Q10 Micron will also enhance the output from 25nm node technology and turn it as the mainstream node products at the purpose of low-cost advantage strengthen. Impacted by weaker demand from end customer and price-cut promotion, Intel 3Q10 ASP significantly declined and bit shipment slightly grew while 3Q10 revenue declined about 15.3% QoQ to US$256M. 3Q10 market share records in 5%. Intel will also raise the output portion from 25nm node technology to enhance the low-cost competitiveness, and boost the sales portion of SSD to ease the price pressure.
Hynix Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Since 3Q10 end customer demand is weaker than expected, 3Q10 ASP sharply decline about 23% QoQ but bit shipment growth increases about 42% QoQ at the effort of price-cut promotion. Also benefited from the Korean Won depreciation, 3Q10 revenue grows 21.4% QoQ to US$478M. Hynix records 9.4% market share in 3Q10. Also, the progress of output portion from 32nm nodes is also faster than original expectation and result in the ease of impact on profitability from price pressure. 4Q10 Hynix will try to raise the exposure in system product customers to broaden distribution channels and boost the output portion of 26nm node products to strengthen the low-cost advantage. Hynix expect 4Q10 supply bit growth will continue grow about 15% QoQ since Hynix already sharply lowered the price to end customer in 3Q10 and ASP is expected to decline about 10% QoQ in 4Q10.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments