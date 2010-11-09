Ceva in licensing deal with Intel

Ceva, Inc., an Israel based licensor of silicon intellectual property (SIP) platform solutions and DSP cores, announced that Intel Corporation has licensed the Ceva-XC communication DSP.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of Ceva said: "We are honored that Intel has selected our flagship CEVA-XC DSP. Our technology enables industry leaders like Intel get instant access to the most advanced and performance demanding wireless standards."



CevaXC is a high-performance, scalable, low-power communication DSP designed specifically for 4G terminals and wireless infrastructure. It supports multiple air interfaces in software, including LTE, TD-LTE, WiMAX 16m, HSPA+, HSPA, TD-SCDMA, GSM and CDMA. CEVA-XC further extends the market-proven Ceva-X family of DSPs which has been licensed by more than 25 companies and shipped in over 100 million devices to date.