Plessey Semiconductors relaunched

Plessey Semiconductors has been reborn following a management buyout in early 2010 of the ex-Plessey semiconductor businesses and manufacturing facilities in Cheney Manor, Swindon and Roborough, Plymouth.

“We are tremendously fortunate to have retained many of the leading engineers and scientists who played an integral role in developing Plessey’s unique combination of production processes and innovative products,” said Michael LeGoff, Managing Director, Plessey Semiconductors.



“Plessey built its reputation on being able to create niche market opportunities from technologically advanced solutions. We are continuing with this business model because it enables us to stand out from the crowd of semiconductor vendors who are all competing with the same components manufactured in the same fabs in Asia. By providing innovative solutions that are non-standard, we are competing successfully on the world stage. Plessey is the semiconductor manufacturer of choice for people with unique requirements demanding something a little bit different.”



Plessey is focussing on its core competencies in finding solutions for sensing, measurement and control applications across a range of markets including medical, defence, automotive, manufacturing, and space. The Plessey product portfolio consists of RF components, sensors and power management devices that take advantage of the high packing densities, high operating frequencies and sensing capabilities of Plessey’s process technologies.



Plessey’s headquarters in Plymouth houses both their 6-inch and 8-inch semiconductor manufacturing lines. Plessey has developed and continues to develop its own process technologies to meet the requirements for its product roadmap.