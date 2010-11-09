VTI to enter MEMS Timing Device Market

Broadening its product offering and furthering its expansion into the consumer electronics market, VTI Technologies is entering into the MEMS timing device market.

For VTI, timing devices represent a natural step forward in this market. “In an analysis on emerging MEMS products, Yole Développement puts MEMS oscillators as having the highest market value in 2015 and the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2009 through 2015. The forecasted value of MEMS oscillators in 2015 is USD 644.9 million from USD 7.9 million in 2009,” says Mr. Sten Stockmann, Vice President, VTI Consumer Electronics.



VTI’s timing device products will leverage VTI’s proprietary 3D MEMS and packaging technology. VTI currently uses its Chip-on-MEMS (CoM) technology to produce Chip Scale Packages (CSP) for its consumer based sensors. This same technology is being utilised for oscillators in a reverse configuration of MEMS-on-Chip (MoC).